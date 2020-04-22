Salman Khan completes 40m followers on Twitter, fans claim 'Bhaijaan will keep ruling'

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
As Salman Khan's fandom reached 40 million on Twitter, his fans flooded the internet with wishes and compliments. Fans congratulated the actor for being the second most popular celebrity on the micro-blogging platform and congratulated him by sharing various videos and photos on social media.

New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2020 8:12 IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan broke the internet on Wednesday as he completed 40 million followers on Twitter. The superstar reached the milestone and in no time his fans started trending #40MSalmaniacsOnTwitter. Known for his Dabangg attitude and kind heart, Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan base on all social media platforms and with 40M on Twitter, the actor has become the second Indian celebrity to enjoy this popularity. A couple of months ago, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also reached the 40 million mark on Twitter.

As Salman Khan's fandom reached 40 million on Twitter, his fans flooded the internet with wishes and compliments. Fans congratulated the actor for being the second most popular celebrity on the micro-blogging platform and congratulated him by sharing various videos and photos on social media. One fan tweeted, "There are Stars, There are Superstars, There are Megastars then there is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. One of his own kind, God must have damaged the soil after making him." Another wrote, "Be it on social media , television or box office, you’ll see Salman khan reigning his supreme everywhere." Check out the fans' tweets here-

Just recently, Salman Khan launched his YouTube channel and unveiled a special song on the coronavirus pandemic called 'Pyaar Karona'. The superstar unveiled the song on Monday and it immediately became a rage all over the internet. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt also praised the song. Pyaar Karona has been sung and conceptualized by Salman Khan. He wrote the song along with Hussain Dalal and Sajid-Wajid have composed it. Listen to the song here- 

On the work front, fans have been dying to watch Salman Khan return to the big screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film was supposed to release on Eid this year but going by the current circumstances, it's release date might get pushed forward. 

 

