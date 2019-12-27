Salman Khan greets sea of fans on his 54th birthday and the crowd goes berserk. Watch video

Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday on Friday

Salman Khan sent a sea of fans into a frenzy when he came in his balcony to wave at them. Thousands of fans waiting outside his house went berserk when they got a glimpse of their favourite superstar. An elated Salman accepted wishes of his fans on his 54th birthday. He even shared a glimpse of the small meet and greet session, which has now become an annual tradition.

''A big thank u to all my fans ...,'' he wrote alongside the video.

Also, check out photos and enjoy different moods of Salman.

Salman Khan showers love on fans

Salman Khan interacting with his fans from his balcony

Salman Khan accepts birthday wishes from his fans

The happiness of the best birthday gift was evident on his face. For the unversed, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed a baby girl. They named their second child, Ayat Sharma. Reportedly, Arpita wanted her baby to be born on Salman's birthday, hence, she opted for C-section.

Salman Khan got the best gift on his 54th birthday

Salman waves at his fans

Later, while celebrating his birthday with media, Salman poured his heart out. Talking about his newborn niece, the superstar said that Ayat's picture was the first thing he saw in the morning. He also added that the name Ayat was suggested by Salim Khan for his child. The superstar even expressed his desire to be a father soon.

Salman hosted a party on his birthday eve at brother Sohail's residence. The bash witnessed the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan among others.