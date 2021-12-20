Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMRADHEY_/@SAGNIK784 Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; to be written by S S Rajamouli's father

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently announced the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' The sequel is stated to be written by S S Rajamouli's father K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who won the Nationa Award for the best story for the original film. The actor attended a 'RRR' pre-release event where he updated his fans about the same. Filmmakers Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli along with RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt were present at the big event.

For the unversed, the film was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan” is Kabir Khan’s most loved film and it is also that one movie he has watched maximum number of times thanks to his daughter who loves to catch it during its multiple TV runs. The film gave a message of unity in the guise of an India-Pakistan drama, which is what Khan said he set out to do by casting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a simple-minded Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses path with a mute girl, Munni, played by Harshali Malhotra, from Pakistan after she strays accidentally into India.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who as a Pakistani reporter, played the perfect second fiddle to Pavan, in the post-intermission phase.

"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" received immense love from the audience and appreciation from the critics. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. It was also lauded for its sensitive portrayal of India-Pakistan relations, while retaining its sharp political commentary.