Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor to return with No Entry sequel as shooting to begin soon, confirms Anees Bazmee

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan are now on-board for No Entry sequel

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor are all set to return with a sequel to their 2005 superhit comedy film No Entry, confirmed filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Director Bazmee who is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also shared that Salman, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan have reunited and are now on-board. The shoot is set to kickstart soon. After 17 years, the film will have a much-awaited sequel with its original lead actors. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also starred Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu and Celina Jaitly. The filmmaker also revealed that Salman is very serious about the project and will start filming very soon.

Director Anees Bazmee spills details about the sequel

In conversation with IndiaToday.in Anees said, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there's Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."

The sequel of No Entry 2 has been on the cards for many years. On the 14th anniversary of No Entry, Bazmee told indianexpress.com, "No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction."

For the unversed, No Entry an official remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin, was the highest-grossing film of 2005.

Anees Bazmee's projects

Anees Bazmee is currently gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film releases in theatres on May 20. He also has a few films in the pipeline, including a love story, a suspense thriller and a comedy.