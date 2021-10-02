Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Sajid Nadiadwala books London theatre to treat 'Heropanti 2' team to 'No Time To Die' screening

Sajid Nadiadwala commenced shooting for his action thriller Heropanti 2 in London on September 2 with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and the other star cast. After a marathon schedule of almost a month, the team called it a wrap for the London schedule of the film. And as a mark of celebration, Sajid Nadiadwala has booked an entire theatre for James Bond's 25th film, No Time To Die, in the UK for the cast and crew of Heropanti 2.

The prolific producer decided on this to provide a big screen action experience to the entire gang with a prayer in his heart that the theatres in India also open up in full capacity.

A lesser known fact is that Sajid is himself a big fan of Bond films. Here are glimpses from the screening.

Daniel Craig has played the iconic spy 'James Bond in 'No Time To Die'. The film will mark his last feat as Bond. Helmed by Cary Fukanaga, will follow Bond who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is gearing up for an Eid 2022 release in cinema halls across the globe. It features Tara Sutaria as the female lead and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist. The music is composed by AR Rahman with Mehboob as lyricist.