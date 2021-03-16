Sajid Khan changes his last name to 'Wajid' in memory of late brother

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAJID KHAN Sajid Khan with brother Wajid Khan

Sajid Khan, of the popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid lost his brother Wajid Khan last year. Wajid died at the age of 47 because of complications from a kidney infection during 2019's lockdown. Now, in the memory of his late brother, Sajid Khan has adopted 'Wajid' as his last name. The music composer says he did it to keep the name 'Sajid-Wajid' together till the end.

“I don’t want people to call me Sajid Khan, so I have adopted Wajid as my surname. Now, my name is Sajid Wajid and that’s how it will be till the end. So what if he isn’t physically present, I feel his presence all the time. I have started composing tunes I never thought I would and I think it’s because of him. I feel that Wajid is with me during those times,” ETimes quoted Sajid as saying.

Talking about his bond with Wajid, the composer said he was very close to his brother and he couldn't leave his side. He shared, during the final days of Wajid, he met in the ICU wearing a PPE kit. He also said that the void created by his brother's absence is very difficult to fill.

Echoing the same sentiments, Sajid in an earlier interview told IANS, "As long as I'm alive, I'll keep working hard so that everyone remembers his name."

Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music in many films of the superstar including the Dabangg franchise, Hello Brother, Tere Naam, Partner, Wanted, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Last year, composed the actor's single, Bhai Bhai. amid lockdown.

Sajid is now busy working on Salman's upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is slated for a theatrical release around Eid.

He is currently associated with the Zee TV music reality show "Indian Pro Music League".