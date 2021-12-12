Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUBHASHGHAI Saira Banu gets emotional remembering late Dilip Kumar at Whistling Woods Institute's special event

Highlights On Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary, Saira Banu visited Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods institute

December 11 marked the 99th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar

He passed away on July 7 this year

An era in Bollywood ended when legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 this year. Saturday marked his 99th birth anniversary. On the occasion, the former actress and his wife Saira Banu visited Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods institute in Mumbai for a special event, where students and faculty had gathered to pay tribute with a mural commemorating the legendary actor. In one of the videos, she can be seen crying inconsolably and a glimpse of the same was shared by the filmmaker on Twitter. Alongside, he wrote, "We all were in tears to see Mrs saira dilip kumar breaking down emotionally while speakinon her great DILIP KUMAR on his birthday today celebrated by students n faculty ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ who Paid a tribute with a huge painting of #DILIP KUMAR on FAMEWALL of institute."

Several videos of Saira's visit to the institute have been also making the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, a teary-eyed Saira could be seen being consoled by Dharmendra, who was also present at the event, and Ghai. In another one, she was also seen kissing the late star's frame that had his handprint.

Have a look:

For those unversed, Saira and Dilip had been married for 55 years before the latter passed away earlier this year owing to a prolonged illness. After his death, in August, Saira was also hospitalised due to issues with her blood pressure levels in the same hospital where Dilip had been earlier.

In a career spanning nearly six decades, the star had delivered several unforgettable movies and moments that touched the hearts of many. He had worked in three films that were helmed by Ghai.

Their first movie together was 'Vidhata' in 1982 followed by 'Karma' in 1986 and 'Saudagar' 1991.