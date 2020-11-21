Saif Ali Khan talks about son Ibrahim's debut: He wants to be an actor, Taimur will be an actor for sure

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan talks about son Ibrahim's debut

Actor Saif Ali Khan is sure that his youngest kid Taimur Ali Khan will become an actor since he is already entertaining everyone. Recently, during an interaction for Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Saif opened up about his family and the career choice his kids would be interested in. The actor revealed that most of his family is in films and has a background of arts and poetry. While daughter Sara has already ventured into acting, son Ibrahim wants to be an actor and will make his debut soon.

When asked about his family, Saif Ali Khan said, "My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art." The actor revealed that his mother's side of the family is related to Rabindranath Tagore and a long line of artists and painters.

He added, "My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already."

Saif has always been very open about his family and the career choices of his kids. Earlier, while talking to Spotboye, he had revealed that Ibrahim wants to be prepared before he goes out and works as an actor. He said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for."

On plans to launch Ibrahim into films, he said, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor. Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The actor will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

