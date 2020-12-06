Sunday, December 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Saif Ali Khan issues clarification over 'humane' Raavan statement on Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush'

Saif Ali Khan issues clarification over 'humane' Raavan statement on Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush'

Saif Ali Khan recently embroiled himself in a controversy over the 'humane Raavan' statement he made on his upcoming film 'Adipurush.' Just a day after receiving the backlash, the actor has now issued a clarification and apologized for hurting people’s sentiments.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 06, 2020 16:03 IST
Saif Ali Khan issues clarification over 'humane' Ravan statement on Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORSAIFALIKHAN

Saif Ali Khan issues clarification over 'humane' Ravan statement on Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's recent interview on his upcoming film 'Adipurush' caused a stir on social media. It all happened when the actor while speaking about his character of Lankesh called Raavan 'humane.' Not only this but he even spoke about how the director Om Raut will justify the abduction of Sita. This hurt the sentiments of fans who started bashing him and even demanded the replacement of the actor from the film. Well now, Saif has now shared a clarification note for everyone in which he has apologized for hurting people’s sentiments and taken his statements back. Saif said, "I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments." 

Further, he said, "This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush will 'justify Ravan's abduction of Sita,' Twitterati demand to replace the actor

Previously, the 'Omkara' actor told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose." Soon after this a lot of hashtags including #WakeUpOmRaut and #ReplaceSaifasLankesh started trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Not only this, but his statement was even criticized by Mumbai BJP leader Ram Kadam who tweeted, "Director @OmRaut director, you made #Tanhaji which was well received worldwide bcz it does justice to Hindu pride and Marathi asmita. But if #Adhipurush plans to show Ravan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa, we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails #JaiShriRam."

 

Speaking about the film, it will release in Hindi-Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens on 11 August 2022. The Om Raut directorial "Adipurush" also stars Telugu superstar Prabhas.

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News