Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush will 'justify Ravan's abduction of Sita,' Twitterati demand to replace the actor

Image Source : TWITTER/@REBELSTARSTAN Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush will 'justify Ravan's abduction of Sita'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to play Lankesh, the demon King Ravan, in his upcoming film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film will feature Prabhas and Lord Ram and will show the victory of good over evil. Recently Saif opened up about his character and revealed that the director has tried to make Ravan humane in the film. She also said that the film will justify Ravan's abduction of Sita. He told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

While the fans have been eagerly awaiting the film, Saif's statement that the film will 'justify the abduction of Sita by Ravan' has irked them. The actor has been trending on Twitter with fans demanding the makers to replace him. #WakeUpOmRaut and #ReplaceSaifasLankesh have been trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Demanding the replacement of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, one Twitter user wrote, "Moron Saif Ali Khan doesn't know that we sing the Shiva Tandav Strotram even today which is created by Ravana. But his crime of abducting Sita was never condoned. Bollywoodiya don't know 1K shades of grey." Another tweeted, "The only person bringing negativity and not at all suitable for the Role of Ravan is Saif Ali Khan !!Take an action immediately and please kick him out of the Prestigious project of our entire Indian Cinema."

Moron Saif Ali Khan doesn't know that we sing the Shiva Tandav Strotram even today which is created by Ravana. But his crime of abducting Sita was never condoned. Bollywoodiya don't know 1K shades of grey#WakeUpOmraut wake up @omraut #RemoveSaifSaveAdipurush pic.twitter.com/QA9lFutQx8 — Rebel ★ Stan™ (@RebelStarStan) December 5, 2020

We request you sir @omraut & @rajeshnair06 to remove Saif from Adipurush. A lead actor he shouldn't gives statement like that. Adipurush is prestigious project so please remove him from the film. This may lead lot of controversies. We hope you may respond in this. #WakeUpOmraut pic.twitter.com/z0uvyXTLJP — Prabhas Memes (@Prabhas_Memes) December 5, 2020

The only person bringing negativity and not at all suitable for the Role of Ravan is Saif Ali Khan !!



Take an action immediately and please kick him out of the Prestigious project of our entire Indian Cinema #Adipurush #WakeUpOmRaut @omraut @rajeshnair06 @RETROPHILES1 pic.twitter.com/doxOofePA9 — Prabhas 🌐 (@The_Tribbiani) December 5, 2020

When #Prabhas was casted as Lord Ram, the hype of the movie was in next level. But just because of Saif Ali Khan lot of negativity is coming to this very prestigious project



So please remove him from the movie & choose your actors wisely 👍 @omraut @RETROPHILES1 #WakeUpOmRaut — Troll PRABHAS Haters ™ (@TPHOffl) December 5, 2020

We trusted in your decision even though he is not fit for the character...but he has become a negative point for the film...pls cast rana or gopichand or any suitable character...remove saif from #Adipurush @omraut

#Wakeupomraut — Freaking REBELS ™ (@FreakingRebels) December 5, 2020

"Justification of war with ram" and "justification of abduction of sita" are two completely different statements.If what saif said is 2nd statement will have serious effects,So in any case there should be a clarity given from you at the earliest @omraut or remove saif frm d movie — Prabhas fan (@april30th2021) December 5, 2020

Enough of this bullshit. Already so-called historians distorted the real history and this moron saif is making it even more worse. "U justifying the evil as humane", Was so happy Prabhas being portrayed as Rama, now slowly loosing interest because of saif#WakeUpOmraut @omraut pic.twitter.com/OTVRbhJgYC — Rebel ★ Stan™ (@RebelStarStan) December 5, 2020

#BoycottAdipurush as Long as this Mоrоn Saif Ali Khan is part of the movie. Why are you bent on twisting facts @omraut ?? Justifying Sita Abduction & showing Ravan as humane -SPARE US THIS АSNINЕ WOKEISM#Adipurush #SaifAliKhan #WakeUpOmraut pic.twitter.com/BD4dT9U12t — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 5, 2020

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday this year, the makers revealed that the superstar will be seen as the 'lethal and brutal' villain in the film. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush." On the other hand, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the same poster and captioned it: "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan"

Adipurush is a period drama set 7,000 years ago and will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Saif will be reuniting with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film. Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

It will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens on 11 August 2022.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page