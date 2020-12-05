Saturday, December 05, 2020
     
  Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush will 'justify Ravan's abduction of Sita,' Twitterati demand to replace the actor

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his character of Lankesh in Adipurush and revealed that the director has tried to make Ravan humane in the film. She also said that the film will justify Ravan's abduction of Sita. This has irked the netizens who have been demanding the makers to replace Saif.

New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2020 13:06 IST
Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush will 'justify Ravan's abduction of Sita'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to play Lankesh, the demon King Ravan, in his upcoming film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film will feature Prabhas and Lord Ram and will show the victory of good over evil. Recently Saif opened up about his character and revealed that the director has tried to make Ravan humane in the film. She also said that the film will justify Ravan's abduction of Sita. He told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

While the fans have been eagerly awaiting the film, Saif's statement that the film will 'justify the abduction of Sita by Ravan' has irked them. The actor has been trending on Twitter with fans demanding the makers to replace him. #WakeUpOmRaut and #ReplaceSaifasLankesh have been trending on Twitter on Saturday.

Demanding the replacement of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, one Twitter user wrote, "Moron Saif Ali Khan doesn't know that we sing the Shiva Tandav Strotram even today which is created by Ravana. But his crime of abducting Sita was never condoned. Bollywoodiya don't know 1K shades of grey." Another tweeted, "The only person bringing negativity  and not at all suitable for the Role of Ravan is Saif Ali Khan !!Take an action immediately and please kick him out of the Prestigious project of our entire Indian Cinema."

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday this year, the makers revealed that the superstar will be seen as the 'lethal and brutal' villain in the film. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush." On the other hand,  Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the same poster and captioned it: "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan"

Adipurush is a period drama set 7,000 years ago and will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Saif will be reuniting with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film. Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

It will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens on 11 August 2022.

