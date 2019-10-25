Friday, October 25, 2019
     
After Uttar Pradesh, Saand Ki Aankh declared tax free in Delhi

Saand Ki Aankh features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2019 21:27 IST
Saand Ki Aankh 

The Delhi Government on Friday gave tax-free status to the Diwali release, "Saand Ki Aankh", starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi tweeted: "Delhi govt gives tax-free status to 'Saand Ki Aankh' in Delhi. The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender and background? The power of a dream, and the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks."

"Saand Ki Aankh", which is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, has also been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh.

Before hitting the big screen on Friday, the Tushar Hiranandani directorial was screened as the closing film at Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2019. The film received a standing ovation after the screening.

"It was a feeling I cannot explain in enough words. I am proud of the film and thankful for the response we are getting from the industry and the film fraternity," Hiranandani said.

