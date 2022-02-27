Russia-Ukraine war: Singer Iulia Vantur says 'my heart goes out to innocent lives lost'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VANTURIULIA Iulia Vantur shares her view on the Russia Ukraine War

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to voice their concern and amplify aid services for those stuck in the war-torn country. Singer Iulia Vantur also raised her concern about how things are shaping up. Several videos that claim to be shot in Ukraine, were shared by Iulia on her Instagram handle as she used the 'no war' in her Instagram stories.

In one of her posts, Iulia wrote, "War does not take sides. It only causes loss of life and suffering. My heart goes out to innocent lives lost in this war. The only side I am on is that may humanity choose peace against every possible option."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VANTURIULIA Iulia Vantur on Russia invasion of Ukraine

Iulia shared links that will help people to donate to war victims. Iulia used the hashtag 'Stand With Ukraine' that has been trending on social media for the past few days. Priyanka Chopra, Tillotama Shome, Rahul Dholakia, Onir and Sonu Sood are among Indian celebs who have voiced concern over the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers. This order means Putin wants Russia's nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch and raises the threat that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the West's response to it could boil over into nuclear warfare.

Putin threatened in the days before Russia's invasion to retaliate harshly against any nations that intervened directly in the conflict in Ukraine, and he specifically raised the specter of his country's status as a nuclear power. Ukraine's health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties. Russia has not released any casualty information.

(With inputs from AP News)