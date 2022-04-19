RRR: Ram Charan organises langar at Golden Temple post massive success; represented by wife Upasana

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANA KAMINENI Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni

His wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela represented him

Actor Ram Charan has organised a langar seva at Amritsar's Golden Temple, after the massive success of his last release RRR. While the actor is busy shooting for his next project 'RC15', his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela represented him. Taking to her Instagram, Ram Charan's wife on Tuesday (April 19) shared a video featuring her visit to the holy place. "As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar," she wrote.

"I had the privilege and opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC15. This truly fed my soul. Rc and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility @alwaysramcharan," the star wife added. Also Read: Ram Charan arrives barefoot at RRR's success party. Know why

The Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana. After learning about the langar seva, fans lauded Ram Charan for his selfless gesture. "God bless him. He is truly a star," a social media user commented. "Through all the little little things you both inspire us to become better version of ourselves," another one wrote. Earlier this year, Ram Charan visited the pilgrimage with the cast of 'RRR'.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan who was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, recently started shooting for director Shankar's RC 15 at Amritsar University. This schedule is expected to go on for a week. Jr NTR or Ram Charan? SS Rajamouli walks the tightrope over who stole the show in RRR

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen next in director Koratala Siva's Acharya alongside his father Chiranjeevi. The film shows Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river. Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agarwal as the female leads. Set to be released on April 29, Acharya garnered a lot of attention following the release of the trailer. ALSO READ: Is Kajal Aggarwal DROPPED from Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya? Here's what we know

(With ANI inputs)