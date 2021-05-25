Image Source : TWITTER/@VIJAYCULTOFFL RRR actor Jr NTR beats Covid with 'good care and a positive frame of mind'

Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR has recovered from Covid19 and has tested positive, The actor took to his Twitter to inform his fans and thanked them for the prayers. He also said that good acre and a positive frame of mind helped him beat the deadly infection. He tweeted, "Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes... I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot."

The RRR actor added, "Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. ."

Earlier, the actor informed that he tested positive for Covid through a tweet. Taking to Twitter, he wrote "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe."

Jr NTR celebrated his 38th birthday recently. He urged his fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday as "our country is at war with Covid-19". In a social media post, the actor said the biggest gift his admirers can give him was by "staying home and following local lockdown rules". "My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon," Jr NTR, 38, said in a statement.

"Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules," he added.

This was not a time for celebration, Jr NTR said, adding it was the duty of every citizen to support the frontline and essential workers who are working round-the-clock amid the raging pandemic.

Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli''s "RRR", slated to be released in theatres on October 13.