Romance, drama run high in Kartik Aaryan's short film Silvat starring Meher Mistry | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Still of Kartik Aaryan from short film Slvat

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan features in 2016 short film Silvat, also starring Meher Mistry in the lead. Written by Faraz Arif Ansari and directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film was released under Zeal For Unity festival 2016. On Friday, Kartik took to his verified social media accounts, to share the trailer of the same. The film can be streamed on Zee5 now. Incidentally, the actor shot for this while filming Pyar Ka Panchnama 2.

Silvat is about a woman, Noor, whose husband flies off to a foreign land after a week of marriage for a job. She realises she's fallen in love with Anwar (Kartik) but the two don't speak about their feelings to each other and think it's better to keep to themselves. How they struggle with their emotions makes the base of this love story. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Forever grateful to @tanuja__chandra ma’am for this amazing experience." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kartik currently has two films lined up. He will be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". He also has the film "Dhamaka" lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

He was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2".

Also read: Anubhav Sinha supports Kartik Aaryan, says 'campaign against actor seems concerted & very bloody unfair'

Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions officially announced that the actor would no longer star in their upcoming production, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshaya. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.

Kartik Aaryan maintained silence on the issue.