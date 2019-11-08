Rohit Shetty drives home the Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3 crore

Rohit Shetty poses with his new Lamborghini Urus

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is known for his fascination with cars and his movies are a live example for it. If you have watched any of Rohit Shetty's films, you know absolutely loves cars and car stunts. Now, the director has got himself a brand-new Lamborghini Urus which costs a whopping Rs 3 crore. Lamborghini Urus which is owned by very few in India was added to Rohit's garage line up that is illustrated with cars like Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, Maserati GranTurismo Sport and more.

Mumbai Dealership of Lamborghini shared a picture where Rohit can be seen posing with his new machine. "An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers - @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed,” the post read.

Lamborghini recently sold 50 units of Urus and Rohit is now part of Lamborghini Urus owner’s list that includes names of Ambanis, Poonawalla, Kannada actors Darshan.

While some fans of the director commented with their wishes, some joked and asked if Rohit is going to blow up his new Lambo? Have a look at the reaction:

Fan's reactions on Rohit Shetty picture

On the work front, Rohit is currently shooting for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film will also have Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and Singham Ajay Devgn doing cameos. Sooryavanshi will be hitting the theatres in March 2020. Rohit's last film Simmba was a box office hit where Ranveer was first time seen playing the role of a cop.