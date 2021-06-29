Rohit Saraf, Sunny Hinduja– 5 New-age actors who've given stellar performance on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 New-age actors who've given stellar performance on OTT

The lockdown has shifted the audience from the big screens to content available online. OTT has boomed from the time the nation got hit by this global pandemic. In a way, the audiences have got more choices over what to watch and invest their time in.

Actors too are no longer defined by which medium they most often dabble in. The OTT platforms have come as a boon to numerous actors who are now getting some brilliant characters to portray onscreen. So many performers are today flexing their acting muscles with ease on varied streaming platforms, and they’re not just sticking on for that big theatrical movie release.

The new-age talents are giving some of their best performances on OTT shows or movies. Let’s have a look at 5 such versatile actors, who’ve given stellar performances during this lockdown:

Sunny Hinduja

From Family Man to Aspirants, he has been coming up with one after the other fantastic performances. He has been loved by audiences for his good looks and for his realistic portrayals. His character Sandeep Bhaiya has been loved by audiences so much that he has become a hugely popular meme.

Armaan Ralhan

With his brooding good looks and superb acting in Ajeeb Daastaans, he is the man to watch out for in the coming days. He has been loved by audiences for his nuanced representation of such an intense character in the movie. The grit with which he played the character showed his grip on the detailing needed for acing the part.

Aadar Jain

He may have begun with Qaidi Band a few years back, but his next outing Hello Charlie was the one that catapulted him to fame overnight. The comedy flick was loved by all, and his immaculate comic timing was what got him great reviews and love from the audiences.

Adarsh Gourav

His brilliant performance in the Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra starrer The White Tiger has earned him numerous award nominations. His acting was absolutely spotless and people loved how he brought realism into his grey-shaded character.

Rohit Saraf

He stood out among the gamut of actors in Ludo. He made audiences laugh and feel good thinking that anything can happen in their lives too. His acting, coupled with his boyish charm, was impeccable in the film. Even in The Sky Is Pink, he was brilliant and his emotional performance was spot on.

Who among them is your favourite new-age actor on OTT?