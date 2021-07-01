Rohanpreet Singh's cheeky reaction to Neha Kakkar's pic in bathrobe is all things mushy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's college romance is not hidden from anyone. From posting adorable comments on each other's social media posts to making and sharing cute videos. 'NehuPreet -- as fans lovingly call them -- are totally couple goals. Neha Kakkar's recent post is an example of the same. The singer posted some pictures of herself posing in a bathrobe and her husband Rohanpreet couldn't stop about gushing about them.

"Good Morning! Shower done, Let’s begin the day with some Positivi - Tea," Neha captioned the pictures. Rohanpreet reacted to the photo by dropping a cheeky comment on it. "Ahm Ahm!! Wow Hiiii!! Oh I Mean How Beautiful!" he wrote.

Neha got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh last year. Since then, the couple makes sure to give their fans a glimpse on their lives through social media. Recebtly, when Neha celebrated her first birthday after marriage last month she was particularly grateful to husband Rohanpreet Singh for giving her the special gift called life.

"My 1st Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh I can't tell you all whaaaaat he's given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi It was Indeed My Besttttest Birthday EVER!!!!! Thank you almighty God!" she wrote on Instagram.

"And now about the people who've invested their precious time in creating Posts for Me. My Friends, My Family, My Wellwishers and Specially My Everything MY #NeHearts. Just wanted to let you all know that it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to leave a Comment on Everyone's post and I DONT let my team reply on my behalf coz that would be cheating," the singer added.

Neha also explained why she had kept her phone switched off on her birthday. "Also people who tried calling, I had switched my Phone Off since everybody was calling But You Must know that I've been seeing all My Birthday Posts, Messages and I have No words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. But since that's the only word to express our Gratitude, I Must Thank Each one of YOU. Khoob Saraaaa Pyar Aap Sabko," she wrote.