Rithvik Dhanjani pens adorable wish for ex-girlfriend Asha Negi on her birthday, actress responds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIMI_1993 Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

Actress Asha Negi who has been a part of some extremely popular shows like Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Pavitra Rishta among others, turned a year older recently. While the actress received special and warm wishes from her friends, family members and colleagues from the entertainment industry, she also got a warm message from Rithvik Dhanjani. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a picture of the actress along with a heartfelt note.

"Happy birthday, Negi! Keep rising, keep shining. May you fill the entire world with your light… May all the angels be always around you… May all the love always surround you!" Asha responded to him by simply writing, “Thank you." Take a look at Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday post for Asha Negi:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITHVIK DHANJANI Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday post for Asha Nehi

Rithvik and Asha met on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta in 2011. They were dating since then before parting ways recently. While they did not release an official statement about it, they did confirm the news while speaking to multiple media outlets.

Opening up on their relationship, in a chat show 'By Invite Only Season 2' Rithvik said, "I can't begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together.

"My love is celebrated, and it still has wings. I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place. I wish the best for her. I think those 9-10 years of my life were the best thing that has ever happened to me, it really made me who I am, and she really helped me become so much better of a human being. I can't thank her enough. It's been a beautiful union up until the time it was. We now probably have different ways and journeys. And that's all that I live by every day."