RIP Hagrid: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton's remember Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane

Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane passes away

RIP Hagrid: The lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, has died. The Scottish actor, comedian and writer Robbie Coltrane, who won millions of hearts and inspired so many lives breathed his last at 72. Coltrane featured in every 'Harry Potter' movie, from 'Sorcerer's Stone' in 2001 to 'Deathly Hallows Part 2' in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling's book series to life.

He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, "Yer a wizard, Harry," to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world.

A towering figure, but softie at heart, Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts. He cared for some of the 'Harry Potter' world's most ferocious, and iconic, creatures. Under his care were Buckbeak the hippogriff, Fang the boarhound, Fluffy the three-headed dog, Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback dragon, Aragog the massive talking spider, and the eerily majestic Thestrals.

In a heart-warming tribute to Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe said: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban', when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut.

"He was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the series too shared a tribute remembering the late actor. "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Watson wrote on Instagram. "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance," she posted on Instagram Story.

"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory," she continued. "Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us," the actress added.

Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy too shared a post in remembrance of the brilliant actor. "One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx," the actor wrote.

Controversial 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling too honoured Coltrane with a post on Twitter, writing, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Coltrane will forever be known to millions as Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies, but he was also a member of the James Bond franchise, having appeared in 1995's 'Golden Eye' and 1999's 'The World Is Not Enough'.

