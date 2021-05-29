Image Source : TWITTER/@ANOMITTROSHAH Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up on acting, says 'I was getting a lot of film offers'

Ridhi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni did not take acting as a career like her brother Ranbir Kapoor but chose to be a jewellery designer. Her parents have been superstars of Hindi films and she belongs to a filmy family but Riddhima chose a different career path for herself. Opening about the same to ETimes, the diva revealed that when she was in London, she was offered many films.

Riddhima said, "When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."

Asked why did she not consider becoming an actor, she joked, "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)?" Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been married to Bharat Sahni. They have a daughter named Samara and live in New Delhi. Last year, after she lost her father Rishi Kapoor, she travelled to Mumbai to be with her mother.

Riddhima worked as a fashion designer first and then moved to jewellery eventually. She keeps posting her designs on Instagram. Apart from this, she is a yoga enthusiast. Asked what career she would have been in, if not a jewellery designer, she said, "If not, then I could have tried becoming a yoga teacher or even a chef."

Riddhima loves cooking for her daughter Samara. She revealed, "When I was going to get married, my mother told me that I should learn cooking since I was going to a Punjabi family who loves eating. So to keep her happy, I started taking a cooking class in Mumbai. After marriage, I was cooking different cuisines and my husband loved it. So much so, that poor thing weighed 90 kilos only after that (laughs). Post that, he made me stop cooking, telling me I can’t continue cooking, if I wanted him to lose weight. My husband and my daughter both love my cooking. But I don’t want anyone of them to gain that much unhealthy weight."