Richa Chadha mourns death of boyfriend Ali Fazal’s mother: Rest in peace auntie

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha condoled the death of her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal’s mother on Wednesday. She died due to health complications on June 17 in Lucknow. The actress wrote, "Hang in there...rest in peace auntie." She re-tweeted Ali Fazal's tweet which read, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."

❤️ hang in there...

Rest in peace Auntie. https://t.co/rkPLwHoEL6 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 17, 2020

Regarding the death of Ali Fazal's mother, his team issued a statement that read, "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point."

The actor also paid tribute to his mother by writing a couple of lines on his Instagram story. he wrote, "Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho. Love, Ali Ps - abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko." Richa lso shared a post with photo of Goddess Kali and wrote, "On Shanti."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were reportedly planning to have an April wedding this year. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone the wedding. Talking about the same, Ali told Mumbai Mirror, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps (sic)."

Earlier, Ali's spokesperson told PTI, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

