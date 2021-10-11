Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha's epic reply to a Twitter user who said her marriage won't last long

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is known to speak her heart out. Recently, the actress didn't mince any words and gave a befitting reply when a user on Twitter said that she would get divorced very soon, just like actor Aamir Khan. The actress is currently dating actor Ali Fazal and the duo is planning to tie the knot soon.

A user had tweeted to Richa in Hindi, "When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's."

Richa gave a befitting reply to him and said, " Sarvesh forget about me, why are you losing your mind just because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who had asked for dowry. Neither you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to aunty. What sort of s**** faced devil have you brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can only dare to comment here."

Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April last year, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. They have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson had said in a statement then.

Richa and Ali first shared screen space in 'Fukrey' (2013). Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand were also a part of the movie. The success of the film led makers to come up with its sequel in 2017. The third part of the film is currently in the pipeline.

In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

