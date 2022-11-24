Netizens brutally troll Richa Chadha for 'Galwan says hi' tweet, actress goes private on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha was at the receiving end of criticism for tweeting about the 2020 Galwan valley incident where a number of Indian soldiers lost their lives. Reacting to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement where he stated that the armed forces of India are on their foot to act is orders are given to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Richa reshared the tweet on her Twitter timeline and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress received severe backlash for her choice of words.

"'Galwan says hi' writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth," a user tweeted.

"Dozens of bravehearts from Indian Army attained martyrdom while eliminating around 100 Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley. But Bollywood actress Richa Chadha mocks the Army. Blood boils looking at such anti-Army statements!" shared another.

Some also called out for boycott of Bollywood. "Bollywood actress Richa Chadha here is mocking the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. And she’s not alone, entire Bollywood is standing with her; and she’ll be rewarded with more projects. This is the filth you throw your money on. Wake up. Boycott Dawood-ISI’s Bollywood," a user said on Twitter.

After facing severe backlash, the actress went private on Twitter. She hid her tweets and restricted users from commenting on her post.

Richa Chadha was recently in news as she got married to her long time beau Ali Fazal. The actors fell in love in the year 2013 while promoting their film Fukrey. Earlier in an interview, Ali mentioned that his and Richa’s wedding festivities weren’t the quintessential wedding events that one may expect from a Bollywood couple. He mentioned that they tried to keep the events as low-key as possible and that it was done in an environmentally friendly way.

