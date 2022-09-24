Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are skipping 'no phone' clause at their wedding | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHACHADHA Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal are skipping 'no phone' rule

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to start a new chapter in their lives. The couple have been making headlines for the longest time relating to their marriage. Finally, the couple is set to tie the knot on October 4, and the preparations are in full swing. According to a recent update, the couple are skipping the no-phone policy at their wedding.

The wedding updates are buzzing every day, and fans are waiting with bated breath to receive the first glimpse of their wedding festivities. The most recent update is that Richa and Ali have chosen to forgo the "no phone" rule for their wedding events. They want their visitors to feel as comfortable as possible and want the setting of the festivities to be lively. Reportedly, their wedding invitation mentioned, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time." The soon-to-wed couple wants their guests to enjoy the festivities to the fullest and to feel comfortable without any restrictions that could make the wedding less enjoyable.

Earlier, many Bollywood couples had opted for a no-phone policy, including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and others.

Earlier, it was reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place at one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a glimpse of their wedding invitation surfaced on the internet, and it captured the hearts of fans. The actor-couple asked a friend to create an invite for their wedding. The invitation has a vintage 90s vibe and is designed in the shape of a matchbox with the words "Couple Matches" and a funny illustration of Richa and Ali riding bicycles while dressed in traditional garba attire.

On September 27, Richa will land in Delhi, and Ali will arrive soon after. She needs to finish all the preparations for their wedding celebrations because the festivities will begin in Delhi.

