Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together into sea-facing apartment: Luckily, our aesthetics match

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together into sea-facing apartment

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to get married in April this year but the COVID19 pandemic played a spoilsport. The duo had to cancel all their functions at there different locations in the country and postponed the wedding till next year. However, they have moved in together in a sea facing apartment. Rumours were rife that Ali and Richa have been house hunting to live together after the wedding.

Talking about her new house, Richa Chadha told Mumbai Mirror that it is a quiet place, away from the hustle bustle of Bandra and Andheri in Mumbai. She also shared that they have a beautiful sea facing view. She said, "The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift."

When asked about how Ali is as a housemate, Richa was all praise. She said, "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with."

Earlier, Richa Chadha revealed plans about their wedding that has been shifted to 2021. She said, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend." Ali Fazal added, "Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year."

Richa and Ali were to have the celebrations in three cities-- Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Asked if they will stick to the original plan, Ali said, "We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city."

Talking about Richa Chadha, she was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga as a professional kabbaddi player. On the other hand, Ali Fazal was seen in Mirzapur 2 recently.

