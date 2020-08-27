Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty shares video of father Indrajit mobbed, says "There is a threat to my and family’s life"

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been away from social media since the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case began. On Thursday, the actress shared videos of her father Indrajit Chakraborty as well as her society guard and sought protection from Mumbai Police. She claimed that it has become difficult for her and her family to step out to appear before ED, CBI and other authorities as they are being mobbed. Sharing a video of her father getting mobbed outside their building, Rhea wrote, "There is a threat to my life and my family’s life."

Rhea Chakraborty stated, "This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou"

She also shared a video of her building's watchman and wrote, "Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years , He is hurt , he was hit by #media...Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too. Or is this the system we live in?"

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (Ed) to appear before them for questioning in money trail matter in connection to the Sushant death case.

Also, earlier in the morning, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house here for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This is the first time that a member of Rhea's family is being questioned by the investigating agency.



Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was also called by the CBI for the seventh consecutive day for questioning in the actor's death case. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend, and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

