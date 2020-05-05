Reunited with his favourite: Riddhima shares throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with mother Krishna Raj

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is still not over with her father's death. Ever since his sad demise, she has been sharing pictures of him as memories on her social media handle. Yet another one shared by her on Instagram showed the 'Karz' star dancing with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The 34-year-old jewelry-designer shared two black and white photos and the other one shows him with wife Neetu from their wedding festivities.

The candid photos were captioned, "Reunited with his most favourite person." In the wedding photos, Rishi Kapoor can be seen dressed up in a suit while Neetu Kapoor was seen in a heavy sari with a pallu on her head paired with bridal jewelry including a mang tika and a nosering. Have a look:

Rishi Kapoor's throwback photo

Rishi Kapoor's throwback photo

For the unversed, Riddhima was unable to reach Mumbai to attend her father's funeral on Thursday due to the coronavirus lockdown. She along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara travelled by road from Delhi to Mumbai and reached two days later.

Riddhima has been sharing priceless throwback pictures on her Instagram stories. On the day of his death, she wrote a heart-wrenching post for her 'papa' which read, "Papa I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa. I love you - your Mushk forever."

Rishi Kapoor's throwback photo

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He took his last breath at the age of 67 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage