Remo D'Souza in New Year's post: Big lesson I learned is we only have one life

After his recent health crisis, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza on Friday shared that he has realised the importance of living a life full of love instead of hate. The director, who was hospitalised for a cardiac problem last month, started the new year by reflecting upon the lessons he has learnt, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family.

"Well 2020 is over and now it's time for #202won time to get back," he wrote in his Instagram post.

"The one BIG lesson I learned is that we only have one #LIFE, so just #LOVE each other , there is no need of #HATE :) so once again thanks to these #angels and doctors for the lovely support and treatment (#sunilwani) thank you :) and my mom, sisters,brother:))) and my friends my sons @__adonis____ @gabrieldsouzaaa my Santa @lizelleremodsouza love you," he added.

On the other hand, Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle, prayed for good health and blessings for all her near and dear loved ones in her New Year's post.

"Mine forever...... all I ask this new year is good health and blessings for all my near and dear loved ones ..... it’s the time not to plan but to conquer and overcome 2021 here we come ...... @remodsouza," she wrote alongside an awwdorable photo of herself and Remo.

Last month, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty. He had undergone treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital. On Christmas, Remo's wife Lizelle took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself giving a hug to the filmmaker and thanked the people who were with her when the Race 3 director was in the hospital.

She extended a warm thank you to superstar Salman Khan as well, calling him an 'angel' and her 'biggest emotional support.'

Lizelle wrote, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ..... thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying."

Lizelle also penned down an emotional note for Remo, writing, "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I’ll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above." She added, "pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again.... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays"

On the work front, Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.

