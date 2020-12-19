Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital, shares video from the 'beautiful welcome back'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMODSOUZA Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza has finally recovered and is back at his home. He was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack last week. He has been discharged now and shared the news with a cute video. Remo on Friday night shared a slo-mo video on Instagram and announced that he is back, healthy and fine. In the video, he can be seen flashing a broad smile as he is welcomed back to his home.

Remo D'souza also thanked his fans for the wishes and wrote, "Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends."



The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show Dance India Dance was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. "Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control," Remo's friend Mahesh Kukreja had told IANS at that time.

His wife Lizelle and close friends Salman Yusuf Khan, Aamir Ali and others have been with him and visited him in the hospital. A couple of days ago, Aamir Ali also shared pictures of Remo from the hospital in which he was seen striking Johnny Bravo pose.

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as Tum Bin, Kaante, Dhoom, Rock On! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to his credit. As a director, he has made movies such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and Street dancer 3D.