Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMO D'SOUZA Remo D'Souza calls his music label an extension of his efforts to nurture talent

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo Dsouza has launched his music label B-Live, and he says his effort is to support budding singers in small town as well as the cities. The choreographer said that B-Live music is an extension of his continued efforts towards nurturing and promoting new talent. Remo has given a break to skilled dancers such as Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit J. Pathak in his films, and he now wants to extend his efforts in the music industry.

"B-Live music is an extension of my continued efforts towards nurturing and promoting new talent in an industry which is very hard to break into. From my personal experience, I can say that struggle helps people in becoming stronger, but with these efforts, I am hoping to ease out the struggle a bit for newcomers," Remo tells IANS.

"Music and dance go hand in hand in showbiz, and it is only a natural progression for me to foray into the music world with B-Live. Watch out for some amazing songs and new voices," he says.

The music label has already launched over 20 songs featuring singers like Ishaan Khan, Abhinav Shekhar, Abhi Dutt and Shambhavi Thakur.

Two of their songs "Gallan" by Ishaan Khan and "Dil na todunga" by Abhishek Dutt, and a version with Shambhavi, are reportedly trending on several apps.

On the work front, Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.