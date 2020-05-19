Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LMHISTORYPICS Remembering veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad on his birth anniversary

May 19 marks the birth anniversary of legendary playwright, actor and filmmaker Girish Karnad. Born in Maharashtra in 1938, the veteran star was known for his acclaimed plays that used historical and mythological narratives to critically reflect on society. It was at Oxford that he wrote his first play Yayati in 1961. Girish Karnad died on 10 June 2019 in Bengaluru at the age of 81 after suffering from a long illness. In what could have been Girish Karnad's 82nd birthday today, here's a look back to some of his finest works that will remain as treasure for Indian cinema.

Utsav (1984)

Girish Karnard directed Utsav starring Rekha, Shankar Nag, Shashi Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Anuradha Patel, Shekhar Suman, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta in lead roles. The drama is an adaptation of Mṛcchakatika (The Little Clay Cart). Shashi Kapoor was also the producer of the film.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FILMHISTORYPICS Girish Karnad with Shashi Kapoor during Utsav

Umbartha (1982)

Girish Karnard starred in the Marathi film Umbartha alongside Simta Patil. The film was produced by D. V. Rao and directed and coproduced by Dr. Jabbar Patel.

Image Source : INSTA/ @FILMHISTORYPICS Girish Karnard with Smita Patil in ‘Umbartha’.

