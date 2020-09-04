Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI Remembering Rishi Kapoor on 68th birth anniversary, daughter Riddhima pens heart-touching post

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor would have turned 68 today if he was alive. The actor passed away on April 30 this year after a long battle with leukemia. His family and friends were heartbroken. Since then, wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has kept him alive in their memories and keep sharing old pictures and videos of the actor. Rishi Kapoor has lived his life on his own terms. The actor was very active on Twitter and used to express his opinions without mincing words. On his 68th birth anniversary today, daughter Riddhima penned down a heartfelt note for him and shared a bunch of family photos from her memory book.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday"

ALSO READ | Neetu Kapoor's throwback photos with husband Rishi Kapoor are pure love

Rishi Kapoor passed away during the COVID19 lockdown because of which daughter Riddhima could not attend his last rites. She was in New Delhi with her family. Riddhima connected with them via video conference and reached Mumbai a couple of days later to be by her mother Neetu Kapoor's side.

At the time, Riddhima had posted an emotional note for father Rishi Kapoor. She shared a selfie with the actor and wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi. It was attended by close friends and family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage