Raveena Tandon to recreate 'Kabhi tu chhalia lagta hai' look from her 1991 release Patthar Ke Phool

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Saturday shared a string of pictures on her social media revealing that she is out to recreate one of her most memorable songs. The actress is going recreat "Kabhi tu chhalia lagta hai" from her film 'Patthar Ke Phool.' She also asked fans to guess who her co-star would be in the recreation version of the song.

Patthar Ke Phool is a 1991 action film directed by Anant Balani, produced by G. P. Sippy and written by Salim Khan. It stars Salman Khan as a police officer opposite debutant Raveena Tandon. The supporting cast includes Kiran Kumar as an underworld gangster and Reema Lagoo as mother of the police officer. Tandon won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her

Sharing her BTS photos, Raveena captioned it " #workmode dressed to recreate #kabhituchalialagtahai ... guess with who?? #blacknwhite #saree."

In the images, Raveena is seen getting her hair and make-up done by crew in PPE suits. She is seen dressed in a printed white saree paired with a black blouse, just as she wore in the song.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 14 as a part of Salman Khan's birthday celebration on the show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will celebrate his 55th birthday on December 27 i.e. on Sunday. The actresses Raveena and Jacqueline will join Salman on the stage of the show and made him dance to their beats.