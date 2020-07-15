Raveena Tandon shoots at home amid Covid-19 pandemic: Change is the only constant

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon shoots at home amid Covid-19 pandemic

Actress Raveena Tandon recently did some work from home. She shot for an advertisement at her residence here. The shoot happened with all the necessary precautions and minimum crew members. There were just two crew members present at her house amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"The working scenario has changed but as we say, change is the only constant. With the new normal and limited crew members, it took us lesser time to complete. Only two members were allowed in the house, one being the cameraman and the other was the sound recordist. They wore PPE kits and all their equipment was disinfected before they entered the house. I followed the social distancing norm with the crew members and I feel after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal," Raveena shared her experience of shooting post lockdown.

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the film "Patthar Ke Phool" in 1991. Since then she has never looked back. In a career of over 29 years, Raveena has played a variety of roles.

Recalling how she got her first film, Raveena, in an interaction with actress Kiran Joneja on the latter's online chat show "Insider Talk", said: "I never wanted to become an actor, but when destiny wants something to happen it all happens simultaneously, so after finishing my 10th exams I did an internship with Prahlad Kakkar, also I had done a few modelling projects before that, when I was interning with Prahlad Kakkar people used to ask me what was I doing behind the cameras and why was I not acting in front of the cameras. Also, Prahlad used to ask me to model whenever a model didn't turn up for the shoot on time! But those days were really fun. I truly enjoyed my internship days."

On the big screen, Raveena will be soon seen in "KGF: Chapter 2". The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1", starring Kannada superstar Yash.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage