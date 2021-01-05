Raveena Tandon calls 'KGF' star Yash 'gem of a person'

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVEENATANDON Actress Raveena Tandon in KGF 2

Actress Raveena Tandon is all praise for her KGF Chapter 2 co-star Yash, whom she describes as a gem of a person. She will soon be seen playing the powerful role of Ramika Sen in the film co-starring Rocky aka Yash and Adheera aka Sanjay Dutt. Speaking about her role in the film, the actress said she wouldn't want to reveal a lot because it has been quite an interesting and different role.

"I wouldn't want to reveal a lot because it has been quite an interesting and different role. Ramika Sen is quite complex, but very powerful at the same time, and has got shades of grey. You cannot predict the movement of my character," said Raveena.

"'KFG 1' had a huge fan following and the second part is also dearly awaited. My first look has quite been loved by my fans and I am sure they are going to love to see Ramika on screen," she added.

Teaser of "KGF chapter 2" will be unveiled online on January 8, birthday of its lead actor Yash. On working with Yash for the first time, Raveena said: "It was an amazing experience. Yash is really sweet and a gem of a person. He is super talented and a meticulous actor. I had a blast working with him."

The actress has also tweeted a new still. It shows an Indian flag placed on a table, with a cup behind, a person is sitting and writing something on a notepad kept on the table. She captioned it "Too excited for this! 3 days to go...Presenting #RamikaSen. Can’t wait for #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms YouTube Channel."

"KGF 2", also starring Sanjay Dutt, is directed by Prashanth Neel.