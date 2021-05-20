ThrowbackThursday: Rashmika Mandanna's unseen childhood photo is too cute for words

Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHMIKA_WORLD_ Rashmika Mandanna's unseen childhood photo is too cute for words

National crush Rashmika Mandanna leaves her fans swooning with each picture she posts on social media. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with her various moods and cute expressions. On Thursday, the diva took to the photo-sharing platform to share an unseen childhood picture. "Waiting for dearest Corona to leave like," she captioned the post.

Rashmika Mandanna looks too cute for words in the 'Throwback Thursday' post. Her expressions perfectly fit the bill in the current situation. Check out the post here-

Rashmika Mandanna is frequently linked with actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is also known as the National Crush. The duo has worked together in films like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam.' Recently, during her latest interview, Rashmika hinted that she will marry a Tamilian which left her fans excited. The 25-year-old actress's statement read, "I really got attracted to the culture of Tamil Nadu and especially the food. I fell in love with the Tamil food and it’s really delicious. Hopefully I will marry a Tamilian and become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Badshah's music video titled 'Top Tucker.' She is all set to mark her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film Mission Majnu,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Her second Hindi film is the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. And even before the release of the two she is set to sign the third project.

"I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third on," she informed during an Instagram live session with her followers.

Rashmika, who has made her mark in Telugu and Kannada films, will also be seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa".