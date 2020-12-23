Rashmika Mandanna to make Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in film Mission Majnu. FIRST POSTER

Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDMALHOTRA Rashmika Mandanna to make Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in film Mission Majnu

The national crush of 2020, actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The actress on Wednesday announced her next film Mission Majnu in which she will be seen romancing SOTY actor Sidharth Malhotra. Filmmakers Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, are set to collaborate for the film on India's most ambitious covert operation. The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Taking to their social media, Sidharth Malhotra shared the first look poster featuring him. "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu," tweeted the actor. On the other hand, Rashmika wrote, "Well guys, here’s news for you! I’m super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here’s to a new journey!" She added, "Inspired by real events, the story of India’s most daring RAW mission inside Pakistan! #MissionMajnu"

The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines !

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja the thriller stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts - it will be southern superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. Talking about the film, Malhotra said that he feels privileged to be a part of a movie that tells the story of India's brave agents.

"Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country," he said. "It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone," he added.

'Mission Majnu' is produced by RSVP and Guilty By Association and will go on floors in February 2021.

