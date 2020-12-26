Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL HANDLES Rashmika Mandanna joins Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next

The national crush of 2020 and South star Rashmika Mandanna will feature alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s next directorial venture. The 24-year-old actor, who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada-language films, made her acting debut in 2016 with “Kirik Party” (Kannada). Some of her successful movies are “Yajamana” (Kannada), “Geetha Govindam” (Telugu) and “Devadas” (Telugu).

“It is a slice-of-life comedy film which Bahl is directing. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. There is also a large ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta and others,” a source close to the film's team told PTI.

Tentatively titled "Deadly", the film is a father-daughter story.

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the project is scheduled to go on floors in March 2021.

Mandanna is set to make her Hindi film debut with “Mission Manju”, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in lead. Set in the 1970s, the film follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations, the official synopsis read. Filmmakers Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, collaborated for the film on India's most ambitious covert operation.

In “Mission Manju”, Malhotra will be seen playing a RAW agent. The team is expected to start the shoot sometime in February.

Taking to their social media, Sidharth Malhotra shared the first look poster featuring him. "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu," tweeted the actor. On the other hand, Rashmika wrote, "Well guys, here’s news for you! I’m super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here’s to a new journey!" She added, "Inspired by real events, the story of India’s most daring RAW mission inside Pakistan! #MissionMajnu"

The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines !

Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu pic.twitter.com/gYtLkWJKVA — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 23, 2020

(With Inputs from PTI)