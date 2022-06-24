Rashmika Mandanna demands flight tickets for her dog from producers? Actress has THIS to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the top actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industries grabbed headlines after reports claiming the actress has been demanding flight tickets for her pet dog from producers surfaced online. The actress on Friday reacted to the same and tweeted her reaction on social media platforms. To no surprise, Rashmika has laughed off the reports. Quoting the article with the headline, 'Rashmika Demands Flight Tickets For Her Pet Dog', the actress tweeted the Rolling On the Floor Laughing smiley several times and said, "Hey c'mon, don't be mean now. Even if you want Aura to travel with me, she doesn't want to travel around with me. She's very happy in Hyderabad. Thank you for your concern."

She went on to say, "Sorry but this made my day.. Couldn't stop laughing."

One of her fans pointed out to the actress on Twitter that there were several more such news reports like these. To this, the actress responded, saying, "Really? please keep sending them to me no (sic). My God!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed. I feel sorry though!"

Rashmika Mandanna introduced her pet dog Aura to the world last year by sharing his pictures on Instagram. "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you! (sic)," her post read.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Rashmika will be seen opposite actor Vijay in his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Varisu', which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

-with IANS inputs