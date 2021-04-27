Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKAMANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna all set for her third Bollywood project after Mission Majnu and Goodbye?

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the much-loved actresses of the Telugu film industry. After impressing her fans with her performances in South films, the beauty finally decided to take a step forward and joined the Bollywood industry. She is all set for her debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this but she is even a part of another project 'Goodbye' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While fans were celebrating the fact, the actress recently hinted about another project in the Hindi film industry. Yes, that's true! In a recent interaction over social media amid 'Pushpa' shoot, Rashmika spilled beans about signing her third project.

Rashmika is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of her Pan India project 'Pushpa' with Allu Arjun. She took a break amid the shooting and went LIVE on Instagram. The revelation about her third project came when, during the interactive session, a fan asked about her other Bollywood projects. "I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third on," she replied.

The actress, however, remains tight-lipped on details during the virtual greeting session.

Rashmika, who is also referred to as National Crush by her fans, was recently seen in the music video 'Top Tucker' sung by Badshah, Uchana Amit, Jonita Gandhi, and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Her video with 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda recently went viral on the internet. It happens to be an ad commercial and showed the actor sitting down on his knees while proposing to the actress.

For those unversed about the actress, Rashmika has been leading in the film industry as an actress since her 2016 debut with "Kirik Party". Apart from the above-mentioned projects, she will also be seen in the Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.