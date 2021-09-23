Rashami Desai recalls Sidharth Shukla, says 'I was seriously left broken. He was special'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VAISHNAVI6654 Rashami Desai recalls bond with Sidharth Shukla

Actress Rashami Desai and late actor Sidharth Shukla used to star together in Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak. The fans used to love their chemistry on the small screen and there were also rumours that the duo was dating in real life. However, they never confirmed their relationship. Later, Rashami and Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss 13 and were always seen locking horns with each other. While they were frenemies, Sidharth's death left Rashami heartbroken. She is still trying to overcome the loss.

Rashami Desai said that her relationship with Sidharth Shukla was special even though they had their issues. She told ETimes, "I have experienced a lot of hard times in my life but I have never compromised my professional commitment. But this time I was seriously left broken. Sidharth was special, no doubt we fought, we had our issues but at the end of the day there was a good friendship and we cared for each other. I can say much but this time I couldn't keep going."

Rashami was supposed to promote her music video when she heard about Sidharth's sudden demise. She dropped her plan and said, "I planned to not be part of any promotional activities for the song. I am lucky that our producer Shahzeb Azad understood my situation and allowed me to grieve."

Sidharth Shukla passed away on the morning of September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. Rashami shared some of her memories on social media to grieve the actor's death and wrote, "Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla Om shanti"

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

He met Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house and apparently the duo fell in love. Fans loved their chemistry, on and off-screen, and wanted them to star together in many more projects.