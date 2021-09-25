Is marriage on cards for Raqesh Bapat with Shamita Shetty? Here's what the actor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Is marriage on cards for Raqesh Bapat with Shamita Shetty?

Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty grabbed many eyeballs for their growing closeness in the controversial reality show. The duo confessed that they have feelings for each other and will explore their relationship once they are out of the house. On Friday, Raqesh and Shamita stepped out for a dinner date and posed together for the paparazzi. In a recent interview, Raqesh revealed that Shamita is more than a friend to him but since they live in two different cities, he wants their relationship to grow organically.

Raqesh Bapat was earlier married to Ridhi Dogra. Is marriage again on the cards for the cards? He told ETimes, "Marriage? No, it is not on the cards at all! I have just got out of one and I don't want to get into one again so soon. Let's see, I will give it some time. We have not met too much since I am in Pune and I have to look after my business there too. I want our relationship to grow organically, I just want to give it some time. It might be too early to say anything. We both want to know each other because if any decision has to be made it has to be well thought of otherwise it doesn't make sense."

Talking about his relationship with Shamita Shetty, he said, "My connection with Shamita is for sure more than what it was on the show where we met. It is more than just a connection made on the show and is not fake. One can not be a lone player in a show like Bigg Boss and so Shamita was my support system throughout the show. Luckily she chose me as her connection in the first episode and it was good to have each other's back throughout the Bigg Boss OTT journey. You just know that there is somebody standing by you, and that is what one needs in that chaos. Bigg Boss OTT was a madhouse!"

He added, "Shamita is a lovely person, I like her and her vibes are very correct. I genuinely felt that she is a straightforward person who has strong opinions. She is very expressive, unlike me. I am a little shy in expressing anything. I am a thinker and I like to weigh the pros and cons and then express my emotions. And I like the above said qualities about Shamita."

Raqesh had made headlines in 2019 when he and his then-wife Ridhi Dogra had announced their separation. The couple had met on the sets of their show Maryada — Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and soon fell in love. They tied the knot in 2011 and decided to call it quits after seven years.