Ranveer Singh unleashes inner zombie during quarantine period, shares scary look

With the recent Coronavirus breakout, many celebrities across the world have been urging fans to stay inside their homes and follow the guidelines laid down by health officials. Many Bollywood celebrities have also taken it upon themselves to urge fans to do so. Actor Ranveer Singh has also contained himself at home and he is regularly sharing quirky posts to share the same message.While on quarantine due to Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has now shared a scary look on social media. The Gully Boy actor unleashed his inner zombie during the quarantine period, which will surely haunt you all the way.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared the haunting picture and wrote, "Me coming out of quarantine".

Amidst the COVID-19 massacre, wife and actress Deepika Padukone has been spending her valuable time at home, organising the wardrobe and taking care of her skin. Chappak star has shared two pictures lately under the title of 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' where she can be seen spending quality time on self-care. Last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chappak, Deepika will be soon seen with Ranveer Singh as his on-screen wife in 83, the biopic of Kapil Dev.

Mostly all the stars have quarantined themselves. Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has also been tested positive for this virus. It has advised by the government also that everyone should maintain social distancing, sanitise themselves and make sure that contact doctor if any symptoms of Coronavirus is identified.

