Ranveer Singh shares funky picture of his 'Nana G', Sahil Khatter says 'paaye lagoo'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday shared a uber funky picture of his grandfather. The actor simply captioned 'Nana G'. The photo showed his father donning a Gucci hat and large sunglasses with a gold chain. The post went viral in no time, with celebrities as well as fans reacting to it. Ranveer also tagged Shaunak Hingorani who commented, "Gucci Gran Gucci Gran Gucci Gran."

Ranveer's film '83 co-star Sahil Khatter wrote, "Everyones a gangsta until the real one arrives.. paaye lagoo nana-G" Richa Chadha commented, "Nana OG". Anaita Shroff Adajania called him the 'coolest.' Check out the pictures here-

Ranveer Singh has been very active on social media sharing photos and videos of rap stars. Recently, he launched a new hip-hop artiste, Devil The Rhymer, whose real name is Abhay Prasad. "He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. He can spit like a machine gun in a manner unseen or unheard before. He stands out and his style is very striking," Ranveer said of Devil The Rhymer.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his next film '83. The film was supposed to hit the screens on April 10 before coronavirus pandemic hit the world. While many Bollywood films have ditched the traditional theatrical release and going directly to OTT release, the makers have confirmed that the sports drama will release on the big screen. Reports claim that Kabir Khan directorial '83 will release during Christmas this year. However, the recent statement of Reliance Entertainment read, "We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively." If the situation continues to remain the same, the films might go to OTT.

'83, which chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

