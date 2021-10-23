Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan take belly dance lessons from Janhvi Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be appearing together on Ranveer Singh show, 'The Big Picture'. Going by the promos, the trio seemed to have a gala time as they shot for the quiz show together. In the latest promo video, Janhvi, who stunned the audience with her performance in the song 'Nadiyo Paar', is seen teaching some belly dancing moves to the other two.

In the video, Janhvi shares that because she was bored at home during the lockdown and had nothing to do, she learnt belly dancing. Soon after, Ranveer urges her to teach him and Sara some dance moves. Amidst loud cheer from the audience, the three actors matched stepped to Janhvi's song. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, the new show 'The Big Picture' marks Ranveer Singh's television debut. It is a quiz show based on knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have to answer 12 visual based questions and stand a chance to win the jackpot of 5 crores. Once the picture appears on the screen, the contestants will get multiple-choice options to give the correct answer. They will get 60 seconds to hit the buzzer and commit to an answer and for every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big.

Earlier, speaking about his television stint, Ranveer Singh shared that while growing up, he was mesmerised by on-screen personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, among others, who have all successfully hosted TV shows and entertained the whole of India.

"Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I've idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey," said Ranveer.

On the film's front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83', which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' and action drama 'Sooryavanshi'.

He is also prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar.