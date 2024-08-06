Ranveer Singh posts special story for Lakshya Sen after Olympics debacle | Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh posts special story for Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen, who is leading India in men's singles badminton at the Paris Olympics, had to face a crushing defeat in Paris. He entered the field for the bronze medal, but could not win. In such a situation, actor Ranveer Singh has come forward to boost the morale of young player Lakshya Sen. Ranveer Singh has shared a special Instagram post in support of the 22-year-old player. He praised Lakshya and said that there will be many opportunities for him in the coming times when he will be able to give his strong performance. Let us remind you that Lakshya Sen has become the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semi-finals of men's badminton at the Olympics. Despite the defeat, Ranveer praised Lakshya's efforts and said that 'the chance will come again.'

Ranveer Singh's post for Lakshya

Ranveer posted a picture of Lakshya on his Instagram story on Tuesday and wrote in the caption, 'What a player! What endurance, what agility, what range of shots, what focus, what patience, what intelligence? A display of great badminton skills! It is difficult to describe how great he has been at the Olympics. Lost a game by a very narrow margin, but he is only 22 years old and he is just getting started.' Next to this, he wrote in bold, 'Fight again someday, proud of you Star Boy.'

On the work front

Talking about Ranveer Singh's work front, he will soon be seen in 'Singham Again'. This film of Rohit Shetty is a multi-starrer film. Deepika Padukone is also in the lead role in it. Husband and wife will be seen together in uniform. While Ranveer Singh will be in a cop look in 'Singham Again', he will be seen in a dangerous avatar in 'Don 3'. Kiara Advani will be seen as Ranveer Singh's lead heroine in this film. Talking about the actor's personal life, he is going to become a father soon. Exactly after one month, his wife Deepika Padukone will give birth to their firstborn, both of them announced this good news on social media a few months ago.

