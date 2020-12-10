Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh marks 10 years in Bollywood by returning to the ‘sacred chamber of dreams’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has completed 10 years in Bollywood. the actor has showcased his versatility through various roles and zeal for cinema in this decade. He has earned numerous applauds for his performances and has always managed to rule the headlines with his quirky personality. he himself calls his 10-year journey as 'marvellous.' The actor celebrated ten years of his journey by going back to the 'sacred chambers of dreams.'

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a picture from the cinema hall, wearing a mask and shades. He wrote, "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams... it was marvellous."

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut ten years ago today with the film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film earned him much attention and brought him into the limelight. It was also director Maneesh Sharma's first film as a director. Talking about the project, he said, "When you set out to make a film, you always want to make a good film, you always set out to make a film that communicates your intentions as a storyteller, as a director. So, what has happened to Band Baaja by now, or during the release, is a very happy after effect."

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in "83", where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The actor will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty's "Singham" films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

Later, he reunites with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

(With ians inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page