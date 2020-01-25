Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone? Who wore polka dots better? We cannot decide

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in polka dots

If there's any god of experimental fashion in Bollywood, then it has to be Ranveer Singh. The actor sets the bar for himself with his every sartorial choices. His fans always wish to see him making quirky style statements. This time, Ranveer slayed in Sabyasachi Mukherjee gender-fluid polka dot blouse with multicolored high waist pants and polka dot cap with a long trail. He rounded off his retro look with Christian Louboutin loafers and cool shades. And, this zany style was by Nitasha Gaurav.

A couple of weeks before, his actress wife Deepika Padukone was seen in polka dot maxi dress. During the promotions of her film Chhapaak, the actress wore a black-on-white polka dots in an off-shoulder maxi dress by Parisian label Paul & Joe which had ruffled neckline, puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.

We all know Deepika's love for polka dots. This made netizens wondered if Ranveer took a leaf out of Deepika's stylebook for his recent outing.

Deepika Padukone in polka dots maxi dress.

Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak promotions

We are quite confused as to who wore it in a better way. What're your thoughts? Meanwhile, check out how netizens reacted to Ranveer's look.

Bhai phir bhabhi ke kapde pehen ke photoshoot kara liya 😐 — Batra Ji (@ji_batraji) January 25, 2020

@deepikapadukone please mam lock your wordrobe 😐 — Kaushaki Sharma (@SharmaKaushaki) January 25, 2020

Here're the celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Gaurav Gera, Ammy Virk and others' comments on Ranveer's fiery look.

Celebrities' comments on Ranveer's look

Here;s what Dia Mirza has to say

Celebrities pour love on Ranveer Singh's post

Later, Ranveer was seen in the same avatar getting out of his swanky white-coloured Aston Martin at the airport. For those unversed, Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs 3.30 crore has a James Bond connection.

Ranveer headed to Chennai for the grand poster launch event of Kabir Khan's film '83.