Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone? Who wore polka dots better? We cannot decide

Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone? Who wore polka dots better? We cannot decide

A couple of weeks before, Ranveer Singh's actress wife Deepika Padukone was seen in polka dot maxi dress.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2020 14:48 IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in polka dots

If there's any god of experimental fashion in Bollywood, then it has to be Ranveer Singh. The actor sets the bar for himself with his every sartorial choices. His fans always wish to see him making quirky style statements. This time, Ranveer slayed in Sabyasachi Mukherjee gender-fluid polka dot blouse with multicolored high waist pants and polka dot cap with a long trail. He rounded off his retro look with Christian Louboutin loafers and cool shades. And, this zany style was by Nitasha Gaurav.

A couple of weeks before, his actress wife Deepika Padukone was seen in polka dot maxi dress. During the promotions of her film Chhapaak, the actress wore a black-on-white polka dots in an off-shoulder maxi dress by Parisian label Paul & Joe which had ruffled neckline, puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.

We all know Deepika's love for polka dots. This made netizens wondered if Ranveer took a leaf out of Deepika's stylebook for his recent outing.

India Tv - Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in polka dots maxi dress.

India Tv - Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak promotions

We are quite confused as to who wore it in a better way. What're your thoughts? Meanwhile, check out how netizens reacted to Ranveer's look.

Here're the celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Gaurav Gera, Ammy Virk and others' comments on Ranveer's fiery look.

India Tv - ranveer singh

Celebrities' comments on Ranveer's look

India Tv - ranveer singh

Here;s what Dia Mirza has to say

India Tv - ranveer singh

Celebrities pour love on Ranveer Singh's post

Later, Ranveer was seen in the same avatar getting out of his swanky white-coloured Aston Martin at the airport. For those unversed, Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs 3.30 crore has a James Bond connection.

Ranveer headed to Chennai for the grand poster launch event of Kabir Khan's film '83.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News