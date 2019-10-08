Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone groove to Hardy Sandhu's song at '83 wrap up bash. Watch videos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at wrap-party of '83

The entire cast and crew of '83 were in party mood as they wrapped the shoot for the film. Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing the role Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia in the film, hosted a bash for the entire cast and crew. Deepika had personally written a letter to each and every one from the team inviting them to the party.

The couple was as usual complimented each other and were seen twinning in white.

While the couple has sizzled the silver screen with their chemistry, this will be the first time that Ranveer Singh and Deepika come together after their tying the knot in November last year.

Pictures and videos coming from inside the party suggest that the team of '83 had quite a blast at the party. In a video from the party, Ranveer Singh was seen grooving to the tune of ‘Ladki Aankh Maar’e from his film Simba.

Deepika was also ready to match Ranveer's energy as she danced on Hardy Sandhu's ‘Kya Baat Hai’ Song..Have a look

Punjabi pop singer Hardy Sandhu will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricketer, Madal Lal in the film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala the film is directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is based on India’s World Cup triumph in 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Apart from Deepika and Ranveer the film also stars actors Saqib Salim, Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others. The film is scheduled to release in April next year.